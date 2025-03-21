Tragic Train Accident Claims Young Life in Rajasthan
A young man, Satyam Pandey from Bihar, died after allegedly falling from a moving train in Rajasthan. He was traveling to Kota for work as a laborer when the incident occurred. Police are treating it as an accidental death, with further investigations underway after notifying his family.
In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old man identified as Satyam Pandey fell from a moving train and died near Rajasthan's Bundi district on the Delhi-Mumbai route, authorities reported on Friday.
Police, who discovered his identity through an Aadhaar card, arrived at the scene around 8:30 am following a report from the station master. The deceased hailed from Pejana village in Bihar's Nawada district and was traveling to Kota for agricultural work, as per officials.
The Circle Officer of Keshoraipatan, Hansraj, confirmed the body has been sent for post-mortem after the next of kin arrive. Police are investigating the case as an apparent accidental death and have informed the family about this unfortunate event.
