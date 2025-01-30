Election Drama in Delhi: Cash, Liquor, and Fake Number Plate Found in Suspicious Vehicle
A suspicious vehicle found near Punjab Bhawan in Delhi led to political controversy. It contained AAP pamphlets, liquor, and cash worth lakhs, prompting BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri to accuse AAP of voter manipulation. The Punjab government denied any connection, labeling the number plate as fake and the vehicle unregistered.
- Country:
- India
A political storm has intensified in Delhi following the discovery of a suspicious vehicle near Punjab Bhawan, raising allegations of electoral malpractice ahead of the upcoming elections.
The vehicle, bearing a Punjab registration and labeled 'Punjab sarkar,' was found to contain Aam Aadmi Party pamphlets, multiple bottles of liquor, and cash worth several lakhs. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramesh Bidhuri quickly accused the AAP of attempting to 'buy the democratic rights of the public,' adding fuel to the political fire.
Delhi police, upon inspecting the vehicle, discovered inconsistencies with the number plate. According to a statement by the Punjab government, the registration number is forged, and the vehicle does not match any records in their database, asserting that it isn't linked to their administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri Promises Change in Kalkaji Amidst Delhi Poll Battle
AAP's Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri Amid Delhi Election Tensions
Supreme Court Halts Bihar By-Election Amid Political Controversy
AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked with stones during campaigning in New Delhi.
Tenants in Delhi deprived of free power and water, will bring scheme to cover them after AAP comes to power: Arvind Kejriwal.