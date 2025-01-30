Election Drama in Delhi: Cash, Liquor, and Fake Number Plate Found in Suspicious Vehicle

A political storm has intensified in Delhi following the discovery of a suspicious vehicle near Punjab Bhawan, raising allegations of electoral malpractice ahead of the upcoming elections.

The vehicle, bearing a Punjab registration and labeled 'Punjab sarkar,' was found to contain Aam Aadmi Party pamphlets, multiple bottles of liquor, and cash worth several lakhs. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramesh Bidhuri quickly accused the AAP of attempting to 'buy the democratic rights of the public,' adding fuel to the political fire.

Delhi police, upon inspecting the vehicle, discovered inconsistencies with the number plate. According to a statement by the Punjab government, the registration number is forged, and the vehicle does not match any records in their database, asserting that it isn't linked to their administration.

