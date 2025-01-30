Left Menu

Punjab CM Under Fire: Bajwa Accuses AAP of Deception

Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa criticized Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, alleging fraud within AAP. Bajwa accused Mann and Arvind Kejriwal of deceit, referencing Anna Hazare's lack of trust in Kejriwal. He challenged them to fulfill past promises. The Delhi Assembly elections are approaching amid these accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:50 IST
Punjab CM Under Fire: Bajwa Accuses AAP of Deception
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa, has launched a scathing attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him and his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), of engaging in fraudulent activities. Bajwa remarked that Mann, much like historical figure Dara Shikho, is effectively imprisoned in his role, suggesting that his position as Chief Minister is merely a facade. The criticism was issued during an interview with ANI.

Bhagwant Mann, a significant campaign figure for AAP in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections, is purportedly attempting to undermine his own party leader, Arvind Kejriwal, according to Bajwa. He claims that Mann is well aware of the fraudulent nature of AAP. Earlier today, Bajwa went on to label the AAP-led Delhi government as deceitful, questioning the credibility of former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal by highlighting Anna Hazare's mistrust in him. Bajwa further alleged both Kejriwal and Mann possess a 'double PhD in lying.'

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, echoed similar sentiments at a Bawana rally, targeting both AAP and BJP for making false promises. Gandhi challenged Kejriwal to fulfill his previous vow of cleaning the Yamuna River and drinking its water. These comments come as Delhi gears up for the Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with vote counting set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are contesting across 70 seats in the national capital, marking a critical period for Congress, which has struggled in the last two elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025