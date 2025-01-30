Punjab CM Under Fire: Bajwa Accuses AAP of Deception

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa, has launched a scathing attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him and his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), of engaging in fraudulent activities. Bajwa remarked that Mann, much like historical figure Dara Shikho, is effectively imprisoned in his role, suggesting that his position as Chief Minister is merely a facade. The criticism was issued during an interview with ANI.

Bhagwant Mann, a significant campaign figure for AAP in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections, is purportedly attempting to undermine his own party leader, Arvind Kejriwal, according to Bajwa. He claims that Mann is well aware of the fraudulent nature of AAP. Earlier today, Bajwa went on to label the AAP-led Delhi government as deceitful, questioning the credibility of former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal by highlighting Anna Hazare's mistrust in him. Bajwa further alleged both Kejriwal and Mann possess a 'double PhD in lying.'

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, echoed similar sentiments at a Bawana rally, targeting both AAP and BJP for making false promises. Gandhi challenged Kejriwal to fulfill his previous vow of cleaning the Yamuna River and drinking its water. These comments come as Delhi gears up for the Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with vote counting set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are contesting across 70 seats in the national capital, marking a critical period for Congress, which has struggled in the last two elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)