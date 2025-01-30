Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Amidst Maha Kumbh Tragedy

BJP's Sukanta Mazumdar criticized Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee amid the Maha Kumbh stampede, contrasting it with Gangasagar's management. Banerjee emphasized planning for pilgrim safety, following the tragic stampede that killed 30. UP government announces financial aid, orders judicial inquiry as tensions rise.

BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Mazumdar(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the aftermath of a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh that claimed at least 30 lives, BJP's West Bengal President Sukanta Mazumdar issued a sharp critique of Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Mazumdar challenged Banerjee to find anyone who believes the Gangasagar event surpasses Maha Kumbh in stature or attendance. According to Mazumdar, the Maha Kumbh drew crowds of over one crore people within a single day, contrasting sharply with Gangasagar's smaller turnout. The BJP leader accused Banerjee of politicizing the matter and called for leaders to support disaster-stricken communities.

In response, Mamata Banerjee extended her heartfelt condolences through social media to those affected by the stampede, emphasizing the importance of meticulous planning and care at large gatherings such as the Gangasagar Mela. Despite the political jabs, Banerjee's statements highlighted that thorough organization is pivotal in ensuring the safety of pilgrims attending massive events.

The tragedy unfolded on Mauni Amavasya during the Second Shahi Snan in Prayagraj, triggering a stampede resulting in numerous casualties and injuries. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acted swiftly, sanctioning a financial aid package of Rs 25 lakh for the bereaved families, along with initiating a judicial inquiry. To oversee the probe, a three-member judicial commission has been formed, led by Justice Harsh Kumar. Given the situation's gravity, CM Yogi postponed his electoral campaign trip to Delhi, demonstrating the incident's seriousness.

