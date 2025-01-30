Car Controversy: AAP Accuses BJP of Planting Fake Vehicle in Poll-Bound Delhi

In an escalating controversy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh alleged on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planted a car with counterfeit number plates near Punjab Bhavan in Delhi. With elections on the horizon, Singh asserts this move was orchestrated to smear the image of the AAP and the Punjab government.

Singh, in a conversation with ANI, emphasized that the purportedly dubious vehicle contained AAP campaign materials, cash, and liquor. The AAP maintains that police quickly accessed the car, raising questions about the possible involvement of Delhi Police and BJP in this situation. The Punjab government clarified that the number plate was fraudulent and unrelated to its official vehicles.

The Delhi Police confirmed stumbling upon the vehicle inscribed with 'Punjab Sarkar'. Legal proceedings are reportedly underway, although Singh argues the incident is a stark reminder of security lapses, questioning the ease with which such a vehicle appeared on Delhi's streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)