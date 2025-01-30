Left Menu

Car Controversy: AAP Accuses BJP of Planting Fake Vehicle in Poll-Bound Delhi

Amid tension over a suspicious car found near Punjab Bhavan in Delhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of planting the vehicle with false number plates, AAP campaign material, cash, and liquor. Singh claims this is an attempt by BJP to defame AAP and Punjab authorities in election season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:05 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an escalating controversy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh alleged on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planted a car with counterfeit number plates near Punjab Bhavan in Delhi. With elections on the horizon, Singh asserts this move was orchestrated to smear the image of the AAP and the Punjab government.

Singh, in a conversation with ANI, emphasized that the purportedly dubious vehicle contained AAP campaign materials, cash, and liquor. The AAP maintains that police quickly accessed the car, raising questions about the possible involvement of Delhi Police and BJP in this situation. The Punjab government clarified that the number plate was fraudulent and unrelated to its official vehicles.

The Delhi Police confirmed stumbling upon the vehicle inscribed with 'Punjab Sarkar'. Legal proceedings are reportedly underway, although Singh argues the incident is a stark reminder of security lapses, questioning the ease with which such a vehicle appeared on Delhi's streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

