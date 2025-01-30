Akhilesh Yadav Blames Governments for MahaKumbh Stampede Tragedy

In the wake of the tragic stampede at Mahakumbh, which resulted in the loss of 30 lives and injuries to 60 others, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central and Uttar Pradesh governments. Speaking to ANI, Yadav accused both administrations of shirking their responsibilities. "If the administration had been better, perhaps this incident wouldn't have occurred," Yadav remarked, emphasizing the necessity for enhanced administration.

Yadav demanded increased financial aid for the affected families, asserting that the current aid of Rs 25 lakh is insufficient. He also called for the publication of an official list of casualties and missing persons to clear public confusion. "The situation is unfortunate, and the minimal support of Rs 25 lakh should be increased," Yadav insisted. "An official list must be issued to resolve public uncertainties," he added.

Highlighting the chaotic situation, Yadav questioned how the government was unaware of the incident, despite his own awareness at 2:48 AM. Pointing to the possible mismanagement due to card distribution for the event, Yadav said, "The government's role in distributing cards contributed to the chaos. In the past, devotees arrived independently." Although present in Delhi for election campaigning, Yadav abstained from visiting victims' families to avoid potential politicization accusations by the BJP.

