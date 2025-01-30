Contentious Debates Ignite Ahead of Budget Session

Opposition parties have demanded a parliamentary discussion on the Maha Kumbh tragedy, accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of prioritizing VIPs over ordinary pilgrims. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the Business Advisory Committee will finalize the agenda for the Budget Session beginning January 31.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted a constructive meeting, seeking cooperation from opposition parties. Customary discussions on the President's address and the Union Budget are slated to be key priorities. The Budget will be presented on February 1, while the session aims to conclude by April 4 after multiple phases.

Noteworthy in the legislative agenda are 16 bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill. Opposition parties plan to spotlight issues like unemployment and farmers' struggles. The prominence of VIPs at the Maha Kumbh tragedy remained contentious, notably among Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)