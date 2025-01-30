Left Menu

Contentious Debates Ignite Ahead of Budget Session

Opposition parties are urging discussions in Parliament about the Maha Kumbh tragedy and the alleged preferential treatment of VIPs by the Uttar Pradesh government. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized that the Business Advisory Committee will set the agenda for the upcoming Budget Session starting January 31. Several legislative bills are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:51 IST
Opposition parties have demanded a parliamentary discussion on the Maha Kumbh tragedy, accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of prioritizing VIPs over ordinary pilgrims. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the Business Advisory Committee will finalize the agenda for the Budget Session beginning January 31.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted a constructive meeting, seeking cooperation from opposition parties. Customary discussions on the President's address and the Union Budget are slated to be key priorities. The Budget will be presented on February 1, while the session aims to conclude by April 4 after multiple phases.

Noteworthy in the legislative agenda are 16 bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill. Opposition parties plan to spotlight issues like unemployment and farmers' struggles. The prominence of VIPs at the Maha Kumbh tragedy remained contentious, notably among Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

