Left Menu

PTI Plans Massive Rallies To Mark Election Anniversary

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to hold rallies in Swabi and Peshawar on February 8, marking the anniversary of the controversial elections. PTI leader Junaid Akbar announced the events on the directive of Imran Khan. The party seeks to protest against what it claims was a stolen mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:34 IST
PTI Plans Massive Rallies To Mark Election Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant political move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to conduct public rallies in Swabi and Peshawar. Junaid Akbar, head of PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unit, has confirmed that the protests are set to take place on February 8, marking the first anniversary of the contentious elections.

These demonstrations, directed by former leader Imran Khan, are intended to serve as a protest against the alleged misrepresentation of election results, which the PTI deems a 'Black Day.' Notably, this follows a breakdown in dialogue with the government over unmet demands for judicial commissions.

As the PTI readies to observe significant public displays, party leader Aliya Hamza has also requested permission for a Lahore rally. With party founder Khan at the helm, the PTI remains resolute in its quest for electoral accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025