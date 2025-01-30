PTI Plans Massive Rallies To Mark Election Anniversary
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to hold rallies in Swabi and Peshawar on February 8, marking the anniversary of the controversial elections. PTI leader Junaid Akbar announced the events on the directive of Imran Khan. The party seeks to protest against what it claims was a stolen mandate.
In a significant political move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to conduct public rallies in Swabi and Peshawar. Junaid Akbar, head of PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unit, has confirmed that the protests are set to take place on February 8, marking the first anniversary of the contentious elections.
These demonstrations, directed by former leader Imran Khan, are intended to serve as a protest against the alleged misrepresentation of election results, which the PTI deems a 'Black Day.' Notably, this follows a breakdown in dialogue with the government over unmet demands for judicial commissions.
As the PTI readies to observe significant public displays, party leader Aliya Hamza has also requested permission for a Lahore rally. With party founder Khan at the helm, the PTI remains resolute in its quest for electoral accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
