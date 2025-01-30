Left Menu

Turmoil in Mahayuti: Power Struggles and Corruption in Maharashtra Government

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole critiques the ruling Mahayuti's internal power struggles, alleging corruption and mismanagement under CM Devendra Fadnavis. He highlights issues like ignored welfare programs, farmer suicides, and corruption scandals, stressing a need for political accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:51 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole expressed concerns on Thursday about the chaotic functioning of the state's government, citing an internal power struggle among the ruling Mahayuti's partners.

Patole criticized Devendra Fadnavis's leadership, pointing out rampant unemployment, disregarded welfare programs, and a spate of farmer suicides across the state. He argued that the BJP-led coalition government had been unable to deliver on its promises, such as offering Rs 6,000 per quintal for soybeans while farmers receive half that amount.

Highlighting corruption, particularly in Beed district's crop insurance scheme, Patole accused even ruling party MLAs of admitting to misconduct. He insisted on thorough investigations and claimed that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's denial of any scam occurrence is a grave misrepresentation of facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

