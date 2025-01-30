Left Menu

AI Startup Candidate.live Bridges Political Engagement Gap

Candidate.live, an AI startup incubated by T9L QUBE, aims to enhance connection between political candidates and voters. By focusing on narrative structuring and sentiment tracking, the startup addresses outreach gaps in political and corporate campaigns. Co-founders emphasize inclusivity in digital campaigning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:06 IST
AI Startup Candidate.live Bridges Political Engagement Gap
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance political engagement, venture studio T9L QUBE announced on Thursday that it has incubated AI startup Candidate.live. This innovative platform aims to bridge the communication gap between political candidates and voters that traditional campaigns often fail to address.

Despite significant spending on campaigns, political parties and private sectors frequently miss the mark in effectively reaching their audiences, T9L QUBE noted. To tackle this shortcoming, the Delhi-based Candidate.live is utilizing AI for narrative structuring and sentiment tracking, which promises to generate actionable insights for more impactful outreach.

Co-founded by Amit Gupta and Nayab Ali, Candidate.live is set to redefine digital campaigning by ensuring inclusivity and equity. T9L QUBE founders Fahad Moti Khan and Gaurav Gaggar expressed strong confidence in the startup's potential to transform political and corporate landscapes through advanced technology solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025