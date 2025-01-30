AI Startup Candidate.live Bridges Political Engagement Gap

In a move to enhance political engagement, venture studio T9L QUBE announced on Thursday that it has incubated AI startup Candidate.live. This innovative platform aims to bridge the communication gap between political candidates and voters that traditional campaigns often fail to address.

Despite significant spending on campaigns, political parties and private sectors frequently miss the mark in effectively reaching their audiences, T9L QUBE noted. To tackle this shortcoming, the Delhi-based Candidate.live is utilizing AI for narrative structuring and sentiment tracking, which promises to generate actionable insights for more impactful outreach.

Co-founded by Amit Gupta and Nayab Ali, Candidate.live is set to redefine digital campaigning by ensuring inclusivity and equity. T9L QUBE founders Fahad Moti Khan and Gaurav Gaggar expressed strong confidence in the startup's potential to transform political and corporate landscapes through advanced technology solutions.

