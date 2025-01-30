Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Canada-India Dispute over Nijjar Case

Canada's foreign interference commission clarified that it is not investigating the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist. The issue has strained relations between Canada and India, with allegations and diplomatic expulsions marking the dispute. The situation remains tense with mutual accusations of interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:46 IST
Canada's foreign interference commission has clarified that it is not investigating the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist, bringing new attention to rising tensions between Canada and India.

The tension escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged potential involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's death, claims that New Delhi has strongly rejected.

The issue has further strained diplomatic relations, with both nations expelling diplomats. Allegations of mutual interference have broadened the conflict, as India accuses Canada of meddling in its internal affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

