Election Tensions Surge as Allegations and Accusations Fly in Delhi

Amid intense electioneering in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi has raised concerns about alleged actions by Delhi Police at Kapurthala House, the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visits. The Election Commission, however, dispelled these claims, asserting no such raid took place.

New Delhi's Returning Officer, OP Pandey, acknowledged a complaint related to money distribution, stating, "Our Flying Squad Team (FST) was denied entry; I am here requesting access alongside a cameraperson. We will return post inquiry." Pandey emphasized that such complaints could be filed by any citizen, catalyzed by the cVIGIL app.

Amid allegations of bias against Aam Aadmi Party, Atishi accused BJP of money distribution, alleging double standards regarding raids on political figures. Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal lambasted Congress, accusing it of siding with BJP to undermine AAP's election efforts.

