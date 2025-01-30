Left Menu

Election Tensions Surge as Allegations and Accusations Fly in Delhi

Delhi's political scene heats up with accusations from Chief Minister Atishi about alleged police raids and money distribution. While the EC denies such raids, political leaders make bold claims ahead of the polls, with AAP's Kejriwal accusing Congress of colluding with BJP against AAP.

30-01-2025
Returning Officer of New Delhi constituency, OP Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid intense electioneering in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi has raised concerns about alleged actions by Delhi Police at Kapurthala House, the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visits. The Election Commission, however, dispelled these claims, asserting no such raid took place.

New Delhi's Returning Officer, OP Pandey, acknowledged a complaint related to money distribution, stating, "Our Flying Squad Team (FST) was denied entry; I am here requesting access alongside a cameraperson. We will return post inquiry." Pandey emphasized that such complaints could be filed by any citizen, catalyzed by the cVIGIL app.

Amid allegations of bias against Aam Aadmi Party, Atishi accused BJP of money distribution, alleging double standards regarding raids on political figures. Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal lambasted Congress, accusing it of siding with BJP to undermine AAP's election efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

