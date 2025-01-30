Left Menu

Mann's Roadshow Electrifies Kalkaji: AAP's Call to Action!

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led a roadshow in Kalkaji to drum up support for AAP candidate Atishi. He urged voters to press 'number two' for AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, highlighting AAP's achievements in Punjab, while criticizing BJP for their alleged vote-buying tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:53 IST
Mann's Roadshow Electrifies Kalkaji: AAP's Call to Action!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying roadshow held in Kalkaji, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rallied support for Atishi, AAP's candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Mann called on voters to back AAP, highlighting the party's accomplishments in Punjab, such as free utilities and public programs.

Mann's speech took aim at BJP's promises, emphasizing that AAP's commitments are more trustworthy. He confidently stated that winning the election is merely a formality, given Kalkaji's enthusiasm for AAP.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi pointed fingers at the opposition for disrespecting women and urged voters to support AAP to drive these 'goons' back to Tughlaqabad. Voters will head to the polls on February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025