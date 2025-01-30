Mann's Roadshow Electrifies Kalkaji: AAP's Call to Action!

In an electrifying roadshow held in Kalkaji, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rallied support for Atishi, AAP's candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Mann called on voters to back AAP, highlighting the party's accomplishments in Punjab, such as free utilities and public programs.

Mann's speech took aim at BJP's promises, emphasizing that AAP's commitments are more trustworthy. He confidently stated that winning the election is merely a formality, given Kalkaji's enthusiasm for AAP.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi pointed fingers at the opposition for disrespecting women and urged voters to support AAP to drive these 'goons' back to Tughlaqabad. Voters will head to the polls on February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)