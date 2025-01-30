Rajasthan Assembly Budget Session Kicks Off with Governor's Address

The Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session is set to start this Friday, marked by Governor Haribhau Bagde's address, according to a Raj Bhavan spokesperson. Bagde's speech is scheduled for 11 am.

In preparation, separate gatherings of the legislative parties were held on Thursday. The ruling BJP and opposition Congress convened meetings to strategize the issues to be addressed during the session. The meeting of BJP MLAs took place at the chief minister's residence.

The third session of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly begins with the governor's address, followed by a motion of thanks that will be debated on February 3, 5, and 6. Discussions will lead up to the government responding on February 7, with the budget presentation set for February 19 after a recess from February 8 to 18.

