Holocaust Survivor Returns Award in Far-Right Protest

A 99-year-old Holocaust survivor, Albrecht Weinberg, returns his federal order of merit to protest Germany's conservatives using far-right votes to pass a motion on immigration. Luigi Toscano, a photographer, also joins the protest against the mainstream collaboration with the controversial AfD party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:10 IST
In a bold statement of protest, 99-year-old Holocaust survivor Albrecht Weinberg announced he would return his federal order of merit. This move comes in response to Germany's conservative party leveraging the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) votes to pass an immigration motion.

Weinberg, who survived Nazi death camps and now resides in northwest Germany, condemned the conservatives for breaking a taboo against cooperating with the AfD. The motion, while non-binding, marks a significant political moment due to the AfD's involvement.

Joining Weinberg in the protest, photographer Luigi Toscano has also decided to return his award, decrying the partnership in an Instagram post. The CDU has yet to comment as Germany marks 80 years since Auschwitz's liberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

