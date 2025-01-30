Left Menu

Punjab AAP Decries Election Commission's Raid as Political Ploy

Punjab's AAP leaders denounced an Election Commission raid at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence, alleging political bias. The raid follows complaints of money distribution from the site. Mann and other AAP figures accuse the Commission of favoring the BJP, claiming there's no wrongdoing by BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:07 IST
Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership has sharply criticized an Election Commission raid at the Kapurthala House, the official residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Delhi, alleging it as a demonstration of 'dirty politics.' Party members argue that the Election Commission is unfairly targeting them while allegedly ignoring misconduct by BJP leaders.

According to a Delhi election official, the raid was prompted by a complaint regarding alleged money distribution from the location. Chief Minister Mann and his party colleagues have countered, accusing the poll body of attempting to besmirch their reputation at the BJP's behest while unfairly singling out the Punjabi community.

Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab's Finance Minister, and AAP's Punjabi leadership have expressed outrage at what they perceive as politically motivated actions, intended to influence the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

