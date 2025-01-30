Left Menu

Election Commission Denies Raid, Punjab CM Accuses Bias Amid ECI Allegations

The Election Commission clarified it did not conduct a raid on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Delhi residence amidst allegations of Model Code of Conduct violations. The Flying Squad's attempt to investigate was obstructed by security. Mann accused the ECI and Delhi Police of acting under BJP's influence, defaming Punjabis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:43 IST
Returning Officer of New Delhi constituency OP Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi district unit of the Election Commission of India on Thursday addressed allegations surrounding a raid on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Kapurthala House residence in the capital. The Commission emphasized its action, involving a Flying Squad Team, aimed to probe a citizen's complaint lodged via the 'cVIGIL' app, which mandates timely investigation of Model Code of Conduct breaches.

The Commission, clarifying further on its platform X, stated that the complaint concerned the alleged cash distribution at Kapurthala House, under jurisdiction AC-40, New Delhi. However, the team met resistance from security personnel upon arrival, preventing them from verifying the complaint, according to Returning Officer OP Pandey. He noted that locked rooms hindered a comprehensive investigation and revealed the team had only managed a periphery check.

Chief Minister Mann publicly accused the Commission, accompanied by Delhi Police, of a politically motivated raid, alleging they ignored BJP's rule violations in Delhi. Despite EC sources denying any raid at Mann's residence, the Punjab CM and his party leaders criticized the Commission, asserting that their actions favored BJP interests and tarnished the Punjabi community's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

