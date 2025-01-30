Left Menu

Lagarde Dismisses Bitcoin Inclusion in Central Bank Reserves

ECB President Christine Lagarde dismissed the idea of including Bitcoin in central bank reserves, following remarks by Ales Michl from the Czech National Bank. Lagarde emphasized the importance of liquidity and security in reserves and dismissed Bitcoin's volatile nature, aligning with other central banks' cautious stance on cryptocurrencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:59 IST
Lagarde Dismisses Bitcoin Inclusion in Central Bank Reserves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde firmly rejected the notion of incorporating Bitcoin into central bank reserves, following a proposal by her Czech counterpart, Ales Michl. The Czech Republic, although not an eurozone member, is part of the EU, situating its central bank within the ECB's General Council. This council, led by Lagarde, advises member states on financial policies.

Asked about the potential inclusion of Bitcoin in reserves, Lagarde clarified after discussions with Michl that there is no place for the cryptocurrency in European central banking. "I am confident that... bitcoins won't enter the reserves of any of the central banks of the General Council," she stated during a press briefing following the ECB's interest rate decision.

Michl's remarks stirred discussion within the financial sector, as central banks have historically avoided cryptocurrencies, which were initially conceived as a substitute for traditional monetary systems. Lagarde reported a constructive talk with Michl, achieving consensus that central bank assets should maintain liquidity, security, and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025