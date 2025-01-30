Left Menu

Odisha Police Detain NSUI Protesters Against Mohan Bhagwat

Odisha Police detained eight NSUI supporters after a protest against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mancheswar. The demonstration opposed Bhagwat's remarks on Indian independence and involved showing black flags. The detained protesters were led by NSUI Odisha unit president Udit Narayan Pradhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police detained eight supporters of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday for their protest against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The incident occurred in the Mancheswar area as Bhagwat was en route to a meeting. The students, aligned with the Congress, attempted to show black flags, opposing remarks Bhagwat made about India's independence.

NSUI's Odisha unit, under the leadership of Udit Narayan Pradhan, demanded an apology from Bhagwat for stating that India's 'true independence' began with the Ram temple consecration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

