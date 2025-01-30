Left Menu

Trump Appoints Acting FAA Chief Amid Aviation Chaos

In response to a recent aviation collision involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, President Donald Trump has appointed Chris Rocheleau as the acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration. The incident occurred near Reagan Washington National Airport.

Updated: 30-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:06 IST
Following a serious aviation incident, President Donald Trump has appointed Chris Rocheleau as the acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The decision comes after an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The collision resulted in the aircraft crashing into the Potomac River.

The crash occurred in close proximity to Reagan Washington National Airport, sparking concerns over aviation safety and prompting swift action from the administration.

