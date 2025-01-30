Trump Appoints Acting FAA Chief Amid Aviation Chaos

Following a serious aviation incident, President Donald Trump has appointed Chris Rocheleau as the acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The decision comes after an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The collision resulted in the aircraft crashing into the Potomac River.

The crash occurred in close proximity to Reagan Washington National Airport, sparking concerns over aviation safety and prompting swift action from the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)