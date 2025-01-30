Left Menu

Panama Firmly Retains Control Over Its Canal Amidst U.S. Concerns

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino rejected any discussions on the Panama Canal's control with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his upcoming visit. Mulino reaffirmed that the canal is operated by Panama amidst U.S. allegations of Chinese influence. Panama emphasizes adherence to the rule of law and its autonomous control over the canal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:15 IST
President Jose Raul Mulino

During a press conference on Thursday, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino firmly dismissed the possibility of negotiating control over the Panama Canal with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ahead of Rubio's weekend visit. Mulino's statement comes amidst contentious claims by U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting Chinese control over the canal.

The Panama Canal, a vital artificial waterway for global trade spanning 82 kilometers, remains under the Panama Canal Authority, an independent agency governed by Panama. The U.S. originally built the canal and transferred control to Panama in 1999, post a series of treaties ensuring its neutrality. Trump alleges treaty violations, citing unverified Chinese military intervention.

Mulino assured no indications have been received about foreign military presence in the canal area from U.S. diplomats. He highlighted ongoing collaborations with the U.S. on other issues like migration. Addressing commercial operations, Mulino confirmed Panama's commitment to respecting laws and forecasted stability for foreign investors, disparaging arbitrary concession revocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

