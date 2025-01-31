Left Menu

Trump Pushes FAA to Reevaluate Diversity Initiatives

President Donald Trump has ordered the Federal Aviation Administration to reassess its diversity policies and prioritize competence in hiring. He suggested that a recent midair collision might be linked to the FAA's focus on diverse hiring, though he provided no supporting evidence for this claim.

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a second presidential memorandum directed at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), tasking the agency to reevaluate the impact of its diversity policies and emphasize competence in its hiring practices.

Earlier in the day, Trump made unsupported claims that a fatal midair collision involving two aircraft in Washington was potentially linked to the FAA's initiative to foster a more diverse and equitable workforce.

The president's directive comes amid broader debates about diversity priorities within government agencies, questioning whether such initiatives affect operational effectiveness.

