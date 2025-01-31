Turbulent Times: A Global Recap of Unfolding Events

In a move raising eyebrows globally, a U.S. security firm is deploying nearly 100 special forces veterans to manage a checkpoint in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas truce. The introduction of armed American personnel highlights the escalating complexity in one of the world's most volatile regions.

Amid rising tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sounded the alarm over potential Chinese control of the Panama Canal in a conflict scenario, underscoring this as a crucial national security issue for Washington.

Meanwhile, Uganda faces its ninth Ebola outbreak with a confirmed case and one fatality in Kampala. The health ministry is taking measures to contain the viral disease, first recorded in 2000.

