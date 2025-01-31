US-China Relations: Navigating the Future of Global Power

In a stern warning, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has labeled China as one of the most profound national security threats to America. He predicts that the 21st century's historical narrative will largely revolve around the emerging power dynamics between the two nations.

During an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show, Rubio emphasized China's aspirations to become the world's most powerful country. He criticized past US policies for treating China as a developing nation, which allowed it to exploit unfair trade practices. Rubio called for a reassessment to protect America's interests without escalating to warfare.

Specifically, Rubio cautioned against Chinese control over strategic locations like the Panama Canal. He highlighted the overarching belief within China of its inevitable rise and the West's decline, urging US leaders to recognize and counteract these perceptions without seeming resigned to decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)