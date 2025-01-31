Left Menu

Fadnavis Criticizes Kejriwal Over Yamuna Cleanliness Pledge

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched an attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over unmet promises on Yamuna's cleanliness. During a Delhi Assembly election campaign, Fadnavis accused Kejriwal of betraying Anna Hazare's anti-corruption ideals, predicting BJP's electoral victory under Modi's leadership.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing critique of Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a rally for the impending Delhi Assembly elections. Fadnavis highlighted Kejriwal's unfulfilled pledge to clean the Yamuna River and mocked him for failing to meet his commitments.

Speaking to supporters in Balbir Nagar, Fadnavis challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the still-polluted waters of the Yamuna with his cabinet. He emphasized that Delhi's citizens were disillusioned with Kejriwal's administration and were eager for change in the upcoming elections.

Fadnavis accused Kejriwal of sidestepping social activist Anna Hazare to ascend to the Chief Ministerial position. Drawing on his connection to Maharashtra, he claimed Anna Hazare considered Kejriwal dishonest. As the Delhi elections near, the political climate has become increasingly charged, with major parties—AAP, BJP, and Congress—intensifying their campaigns.

