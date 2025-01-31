Left Menu

India's Path to Development: President Murmu's Vision Unveiled

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's goal of becoming a developed nation, with efforts in defense, infrastructure, and technology. Highlighting projects like the Kashmir to Kanyakumari railway, cyber security strides, and UPI success, she also outlined legislative plans for reforms in the economic and religious sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:36 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ DDNews) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In her address to Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the government's focus on all-around development, asserting that India's single objective is to evolve into Vikshit Bharat (Developed India). With a 'saturation approach', the government aims to ensure no citizen is left behind on this developmental journey.

The President lauded strides in the defense sector, noting India's transition from 'Make in India' to 'make for the world' as indigenous defense products gain global reach. She celebrated the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and highlighted India's burgeoning metro network, now the world's third-largest.

Murmu spotlighted efforts in the northeast, showcasing initiatives like the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav to reveal the region's potential. With significant health service enhancements, including Arogya Mandir establishments and customs duty waivers on cancer medicines, she underlined the importance of overcoming technological challenges for cyber security improvement.

Hailing Digital advances, the President praised the UPI payment system's international recognition and the nation's AI mission. She noted rapid growth in the aviation sector, with orders for 1,700 new aircraft. With the Parliament session underway, key bills targeting economic and religious reforms are set to be introduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

