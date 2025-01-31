Political Sparks: Congress vs. Modi Over Foreign Influence Remarks

In a fiery exchange, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent claim that no foreign attempts had been made to stoke tensions ahead of the Parliament session.

Addressing reporters, Modi underscored the absence of foreign interference, marking it as a first since 2014. He took aim at opposition parties for previously fueling such disruptions.

Gandhi Vadra countered, arguing that Modi frequently ignores domestic issues and stifles debates. She pointed out that his remarks divert attention from pressing public concerns.

