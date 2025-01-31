Political Sparks: Congress vs. Modi Over Foreign Influence Remarks
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized PM Narendra Modi for neglecting domestic issues following his remark about the absence of foreign influence before the Parliament session. Modi had highlighted the lack of external interference, taking a dig at opposition parties for past disruptions.
In a fiery exchange, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent claim that no foreign attempts had been made to stoke tensions ahead of the Parliament session.
Addressing reporters, Modi underscored the absence of foreign interference, marking it as a first since 2014. He took aim at opposition parties for previously fueling such disruptions.
Gandhi Vadra countered, arguing that Modi frequently ignores domestic issues and stifles debates. She pointed out that his remarks divert attention from pressing public concerns.
