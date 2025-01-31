Left Menu

Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Remarks on President's Address

The BJP criticized Sonia Gandhi for allegedly belittling President Droupadi Murmu in a social media video. The remarks were described as reflective of a feudal mindset. The incident has stirred political debate, with allegations that Congress has disrespected the nation's constitutional values and its first tribal President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP launched a fierce critique against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi following her reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament. The party accused Gandhi of demeaning the President, a move they claim reflects her feudal mentality.

According to a video circulating online, Sonia Gandhi was overheard referring to the President as a 'poor thing,' an expression the BJP finds disrespectful. This remark has sparked a significant political controversy.

BJP IT head Amit Malviya pointed out that this incident is another instance of Congress undermining the first tribal woman holding the nation's highest constitutional office. The BJP further criticized Rahul Gandhi for not engaging with President Murmu. The situation underscores ongoing tensions regarding respect for constitutional roles and individuals from marginalized backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

