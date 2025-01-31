Political Tensions Flare: Detention of Khanpur MLA amidst Rivalry
Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar was detained while heading to a rally in Laksar to protest a shooting incident at his office by ex-MLA Pranav Singh Champion. Authorities detained Kumar to prevent tension between supporters. The political feud escalated when Champion fired at Kumar's office, sparking community unrest.
Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar was detained on Friday en route to a Laksar rally in Haridwar district, aimed at protesting a recent shooting at his camp office by ex-MLA Pranav Singh Champion, police reported.
The detention at Lacchiwala toll plaza was a precaution to prevent tensions between the two leaders' supporters from escalating, according to a Doiwala Police Station official. The rally intended to gather public opinion against the firing incident, while Champion is in 14 days of judicial custody.
The political rivalry took a violent turn last Sunday when Champion fired at Kumar’s office. Kumar retaliated but was calmed by supporters. Angered by the perceived 'biased action,' the Gujjar community demanded Champion's release, pledging to intensify protests if unmet.
