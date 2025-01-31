Left Menu

Allegations and Accusations: Turmoil in Maharashtra's Political Arena

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the Mahayuti government of having 65% tainted ministers, citing the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP's indifference to farmers' distress and unemployment. He dismissed rumors about Congress leaders joining Shiv Sena and criticized the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, accusing it of being exploited with fake identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:51 IST
Allegations and Accusations: Turmoil in Maharashtra's Political Arena
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole leveled serious accusations against the Mahayuti administration, asserting that 65% of its ministers are 'tainted' and yet to commence their work since last month's swearing-in ceremony.

In his critique, Patole highlighted the plight of soybean, cotton, onion, and dairy farmers, along with soaring unemployment, as issues left unaddressed by the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition.

Amidst rumors of political shifts, Patole clarified that politics is seen as business by some, while dismissing claims of former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar joining Shiv Sena. Additionally, Patole condemned the government's implementation of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, claiming misuse by individuals with fake documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025