Allegations and Accusations: Turmoil in Maharashtra's Political Arena
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the Mahayuti government of having 65% tainted ministers, citing the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP's indifference to farmers' distress and unemployment. He dismissed rumors about Congress leaders joining Shiv Sena and criticized the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, accusing it of being exploited with fake identities.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole leveled serious accusations against the Mahayuti administration, asserting that 65% of its ministers are 'tainted' and yet to commence their work since last month's swearing-in ceremony.
In his critique, Patole highlighted the plight of soybean, cotton, onion, and dairy farmers, along with soaring unemployment, as issues left unaddressed by the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition.
Amidst rumors of political shifts, Patole clarified that politics is seen as business by some, while dismissing claims of former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar joining Shiv Sena. Additionally, Patole condemned the government's implementation of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, claiming misuse by individuals with fake documents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Nana Patole
- Congress
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
- farmers
- unemployment
- 'Ladki Bahin'
- ministers
ALSO READ
Record Soybean Procurement Shields Farmers Amidst Price Dip
Punjab Agri Minister Lays Foundation of Mohali Grain Market Amid Farmers' Protest Concerns
Vijay Stands with Farmers: Opposing Parandur Airport Project
Crisis Meeting Sets Stage for Punjab Farmers' Demands
Vijay's Political Stand: Supporting Farmers Over Airport Development