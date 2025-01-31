Allegations and Accusations: Turmoil in Maharashtra's Political Arena

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole leveled serious accusations against the Mahayuti administration, asserting that 65% of its ministers are 'tainted' and yet to commence their work since last month's swearing-in ceremony.

In his critique, Patole highlighted the plight of soybean, cotton, onion, and dairy farmers, along with soaring unemployment, as issues left unaddressed by the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition.

Amidst rumors of political shifts, Patole clarified that politics is seen as business by some, while dismissing claims of former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar joining Shiv Sena. Additionally, Patole condemned the government's implementation of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, claiming misuse by individuals with fake documents.

