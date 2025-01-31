Germany Faces Historic Political Dilemma Over Immigration Law
Germany's political landscape is fraught as mainstream parties seek to avoid passing a controversial immigration law with far-right support. The bill, proposed by conservative leader Friedrich Merz, tightens control following high-profile crimes. Tensions rise as Chancellor Scholz and coalition partners aim to prevent such dependence on far-right votes.
In a crucial political juncture, Germany's mainstream parties engaged in intense negotiations on Friday to prevent a landmark shift in legislative power involving far-right influence. The debate centers on an immigration law proposed by opposition leader Friedrich Merz, aiming to tighten borders in response to recent public safety incidents.
However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition, including the Social Democrats and the Greens, is maneuvering to return the bill to committees, wary of relying on votes from the far-right Alternative for Germany party. Such a scenario would break a longstanding taboo against mainstream collaboration with extremist groups.
While Merz remains firm that the bill is crucial for national safety, opponents warn of the social and political repercussions, drawing parallels with Austria's political climate plagued by right-wing dominance. The debate illustrates underlying tensions within Germany's political structure as the nation grapples with complex migration issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
