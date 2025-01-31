Germany Faces Historic Political Dilemma Over Immigration Law

In a crucial political juncture, Germany's mainstream parties engaged in intense negotiations on Friday to prevent a landmark shift in legislative power involving far-right influence. The debate centers on an immigration law proposed by opposition leader Friedrich Merz, aiming to tighten borders in response to recent public safety incidents.

However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition, including the Social Democrats and the Greens, is maneuvering to return the bill to committees, wary of relying on votes from the far-right Alternative for Germany party. Such a scenario would break a longstanding taboo against mainstream collaboration with extremist groups.

While Merz remains firm that the bill is crucial for national safety, opponents warn of the social and political repercussions, drawing parallels with Austria's political climate plagued by right-wing dominance. The debate illustrates underlying tensions within Germany's political structure as the nation grapples with complex migration issues.

