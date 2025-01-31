India and US Plan Modi's Strategic Visit

In a move to bolster the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, arrangements are underway for an early visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States. This information was disclosed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

The development comes after a telephonic conversation between Modi and US President Donald Trump on January 27, marking their first interaction since Trump's inauguration. According to the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, significant groundwork is being laid for the visit.

While details such as specific dates are yet to be confirmed, the announcement underscores the importance both nations place on nurturing their bilateral relations in the evolving global geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)