India and US Plan Modi's Strategic Visit

India and the US are working on arranging an early visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US. Indian External Affairs ministry confirmed ongoing discussions following a phone call between Modi and US President Donald Trump, aiming to enhance the India-US strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, arrangements are underway for an early visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States. This information was disclosed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

The development comes after a telephonic conversation between Modi and US President Donald Trump on January 27, marking their first interaction since Trump's inauguration. According to the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, significant groundwork is being laid for the visit.

While details such as specific dates are yet to be confirmed, the announcement underscores the importance both nations place on nurturing their bilateral relations in the evolving global geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

