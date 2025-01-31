Trump's Tariff Threats: Kremlin and BRICS Respond

The Kremlin has dismissed recent threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on BRICS nations if they establish a unified currency. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that BRICS, which includes Russia, is not pursuing a common currency but developing joint investment strategies.

On Thursday, Trump reiterated his warning to BRICS countries against replacing the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency, a stance he has maintained since his November election win. Peskov emphasized the ongoing dialogue within BRICS is focused on mutual investments rather than currency creation, advising U.S. experts to clarify the BRICS agenda for Trump.

Responding to the threat, India's Foreign Ministry noted all BRICS decisions are made by consensus, ensuring no immediate move toward de-dollarisation. As Trump's threat echoes past warnings, both the Kremlin and India highlight ongoing trade discussions with the U.S., with India's PM scheduled for talks with Trump soon.

