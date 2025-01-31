Left Menu

Defaced Legacy: Controversy Strikes Le Pen's Grave

The grave of Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of France's National Front, has been vandalized, causing outrage within his family. Despite his controversial past and divisive policies, his descendants have vowed resilience against such acts. The incident has sparked discussions but is unlikely to influence the National Rally's stance.

Updated: 31-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:59 IST
Defaced Legacy: Controversy Strikes Le Pen's Grave
grave

The grave of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the controversial founder of France's National Front, was reported vandalized by his family on Friday. The defacement occurred in the cemetery of La Trinité-sur-Mer, Brittany, three weeks after Le Pen passed away at the age of 96.

Le Pen's granddaughter, Marion Marechal, expressed her indignation on the social media platform X, condemning the act as an affront to their family. 'You've destroyed the grave of our ancestors. Do you think you can break our hearts, intimidate us, discourage us? Our response will be to fight you ever harder, generation after generation,' she declared.

Despite Le Pen's polarizing legacy—marked by his minimization of the Holocaust and emphasis on anti-immigration sentiment—the vandalism is not anticipated to alter current policies. National Rally lawmaker Jean-Philippe Tanguy remarked that these actions reflect poorly on the perpetrators rather than the party itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

