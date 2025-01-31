AAP's Love Over Rupees: Mann Challenges EC

Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Election Commission of baseless searches and bias, asserting that AAP spreads love, not money, in elections. After the EC's unfruitful search of Kapurthala House, Mann criticized their focus on AAP while ignoring alleged BJP money distribution in Delhi's elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:05 IST
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday criticized the Election Commission, claiming that the AAP party is running on love and not money. This comes after an EC team attempted a search at Mann's official residence at Kapurthala House amid accusations of money distribution in an election-bound city.

The EC's flying squad ended their search empty-handed, alleging locked doors thwarted their efforts. Mann, campaigning for AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar in Kondli, questioned the rationale behind the searches, insisting the AAP's election success relies on affection, not financial incentives.

Highlighting alleged discrepancies, Mann denounced the poll panel for targeting AAP while purportedly ignoring BJP's public money distribution claims during the Delhi elections. He accused the BJP of paying supporters during roadshows and demanded an inquiry into the money's origin, predicting AAP's continued governance in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

