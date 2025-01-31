Seven AAP MLAs Resign Ahead of Delhi Elections
Seven AAP MLAs have resigned just days before the Delhi Assembly elections, citing discontent after not being given poll tickets. Some accused the party of corruption, while AAP claims a survey showed the MLAs were unresponsive to constituents, leading to their ticket denial.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic political development, seven outgoing MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have resigned only five days before the crucial Delhi Assembly elections.
The MLAs, disgruntled over being denied tickets, shared their resignation letters on social media, criticizing the party for alleged corruption.
The AAP defended its decision, citing a survey indicating the MLAs' unavailability to their constituents as the reason for their exclusion from the election ticket list.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- resignation
- Delhi Assembly
- elections
- MLAs
- corruption
- Kejriwal
- Delhi polls
- politics
- BJP
Advertisement