Seven AAP MLAs Resign Ahead of Delhi Elections

In a dramatic political development, seven outgoing MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have resigned only five days before the crucial Delhi Assembly elections.

The MLAs, disgruntled over being denied tickets, shared their resignation letters on social media, criticizing the party for alleged corruption.

The AAP defended its decision, citing a survey indicating the MLAs' unavailability to their constituents as the reason for their exclusion from the election ticket list.

(With inputs from agencies.)