Left Menu

Seven AAP MLAs Resign Ahead of Delhi Elections

Seven AAP MLAs have resigned just days before the Delhi Assembly elections, citing discontent after not being given poll tickets. Some accused the party of corruption, while AAP claims a survey showed the MLAs were unresponsive to constituents, leading to their ticket denial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:00 IST
Seven AAP MLAs Resign Ahead of Delhi Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political development, seven outgoing MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have resigned only five days before the crucial Delhi Assembly elections.

The MLAs, disgruntled over being denied tickets, shared their resignation letters on social media, criticizing the party for alleged corruption.

The AAP defended its decision, citing a survey indicating the MLAs' unavailability to their constituents as the reason for their exclusion from the election ticket list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025