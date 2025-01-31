Left Menu

BJP Criticizes AAP Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

BJP Dalit candidates criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remaining silent over the vandalism of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar. They accused AAP of making empty promises to Dalits and demanded justice for Santosh Koli, a deceased AAP Dalit leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery press conference on Friday, BJP's Dalit candidates condemned AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for failing to address the vandalism of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar. They claimed this act highlighted the party's 'empty promises' to marginalized communities.

The BJP delegates further criticized Kejriwal for his historical lack of representation for Dalits in Rajya Sabha and as Deputy Chief Ministers, contrasting this with their own efforts to field Dalit candidates even in general category seats such as Ballimaran and Matia Mahal.

In a call to action, the BJP urged AAP's Dalit candidates to demand answers from Kejriwal on his silence regarding the incident. They also sought justice for Santosh Koli, an AAP Dalit leader, emphasizing past allegations of murder after an accident in 2013. A video surfaced online, showing the vandalism in action, which has led to an arrest in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

