Border Uprising: Egypt's Rejection of Trump's Refugee Proposal

Thousands protested at Egypt's Rafah border, opposing a U.S. proposal for Egypt to accept Gazan refugees. Supported by President al-Sisi's rhetoric, demonstrators expressed disdain for displacement schemes, highlighting Egypt's solidarity with Palestinians. Trump's suggestion, aligning with U.S. aid interests, faces regional and historical resistance from Arab nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:34 IST
Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Rafah border crossing on Friday, according to an eyewitness, as part of a state-sanctioned protest opposing U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for Egypt and Jordan to accept refugees from Gaza. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi criticized the displacement idea earlier this week and encouraged Egyptians to express their dissent publicly.

Chants of "Long Live Egypt" resonated among the protesters waving Egyptian and Palestinian flags. Sinai resident Gazy Saeed stated, "We oppose the displacement of Palestinians or Gazans at Egypt's expense or on Sinai territory."

Security sources informed Reuters that parties allied with Sisi organized transportation for participants to the border, although the widespread demonstration reflected popular, not just political, disapproval of Trump's plan. Trump's repeated mentions of U.S. aid to Egypt and Jordan have stirred tensions, as Egypt and neighboring Arab states consistently reject relocation ideas since the Gaza conflict's escalation in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

