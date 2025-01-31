Reassessing US Troop Withdrawal Amid Assad's Ouster

The political landscape in Iraq is shifting as Iranian-allied factions reevaluate their stance on US military presence following the fall of Bashar Assad in Syria. The change comes amid concerns about a potential ISIS resurgence, prompting Iraqi and American officials to deliberate delaying the troop withdrawal.

Previously, Iraq's political and armed groups, aligned with Iran, vocally demanded a US exit. The sentiment was especially strong after the October 2023 conflict involving Hamas and Israel, where US support for Israel drew criticism across the Arab world. However, Assad's ouster has made factions wary of the security vacuum that could empower ISIS.

The Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite political parties in Iraq, now predominantly supports keeping US forces, fearing instability. While no formal request exists, informal dialogues suggest Iraqi leaders are leaning towards extending the coalition's operations to mitigate risks posed by Assad's fall and regional instability.

