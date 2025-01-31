Left Menu

Reassessing US Troop Withdrawal Amid Assad's Ouster

The fall of Bashar Assad in Syria led Iran-allied factions in Iraq to reconsider their push for US forces to leave. Previously demanding a US exit, these groups now fear an ISIS resurgence. Ongoing discussions between Iraqi and coalition officials may delay America's planned withdrawal.

The political landscape in Iraq is shifting as Iranian-allied factions reevaluate their stance on US military presence following the fall of Bashar Assad in Syria. The change comes amid concerns about a potential ISIS resurgence, prompting Iraqi and American officials to deliberate delaying the troop withdrawal.

Previously, Iraq's political and armed groups, aligned with Iran, vocally demanded a US exit. The sentiment was especially strong after the October 2023 conflict involving Hamas and Israel, where US support for Israel drew criticism across the Arab world. However, Assad's ouster has made factions wary of the security vacuum that could empower ISIS.

The Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite political parties in Iraq, now predominantly supports keeping US forces, fearing instability. While no formal request exists, informal dialogues suggest Iraqi leaders are leaning towards extending the coalition's operations to mitigate risks posed by Assad's fall and regional instability.

