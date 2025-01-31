Left Menu

Chhagan Bhujbal: A Voice for the Marginalized, Not a Governor

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal stated that being appointed as a governor would stifle his activism for marginalized communities. He criticized Sharad Pawar for demanding his resignation during the Telgi scam controversy. Bhujbal pledged to uphold Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideals while collaborating with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:47 IST
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has expressed strong opposition to the idea of being made a state governor, arguing that it would curtail his efforts to advocate for the poor and marginalized communities.

During an interview, Bhujbal criticized Sharad Pawar for hastily seeking his resignation amid allegations related to the Telgi stamp paper scam, despite being cleared of any involvement by the CBI.

Bhujbal defended his commitment to the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology and indicated willingness to work with the BJP if they support his demands for advancing OBC rights and honoring social reformers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

