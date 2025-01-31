Chhagan Bhujbal: A Voice for the Marginalized, Not a Governor

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has expressed strong opposition to the idea of being made a state governor, arguing that it would curtail his efforts to advocate for the poor and marginalized communities.

During an interview, Bhujbal criticized Sharad Pawar for hastily seeking his resignation amid allegations related to the Telgi stamp paper scam, despite being cleared of any involvement by the CBI.

Bhujbal defended his commitment to the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology and indicated willingness to work with the BJP if they support his demands for advancing OBC rights and honoring social reformers.

(With inputs from agencies.)