Diplomatic Efforts: U.S. Envoy Tackles Venezuela Crisis

U.S. special envoy Ric Grenell is actively engaging with Venezuelan authorities for the repatriation of members from the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. He aims to ensure the safe return of American detainees in Venezuela. The White House confirmed these diplomatic engagements on Friday.

Updated: 01-02-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. special envoy Ric Grenell has made strides in Venezuela, as he collaborates with local authorities for the safe repatriation of members from the notorious Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua.

On Friday, the White House disclosed ongoing diplomatic efforts, emphasizing Grenell's mission to ensure the return of American detainees held in the region.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the administration's dedication to resolving this international matter efficiently and securely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

