Controversy Over Presidential Address: Political Allegations Rise

The Congress on Friday condemned President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament, branding it a "clear-cut political speech" that overlooked the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens.

Murmu, in her speech, highlighted the government's efforts to rejuvenate the economy despite global challenges, using the opportunity to praise initiatives like 'one nation, one election'. This has drawn criticism from Congress leaders who accuse the government of misleading the public with inflated accomplishments.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge voiced discontent, alleging that the address was a recital of the BJP's agenda and failed to acknowledge its unfulfilled promises in employment, farmers' income, and addressing community grievances.

