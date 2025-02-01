Left Menu

Controversy Over Presidential Address: Political Allegations Rise

The Congress criticized President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament as overly political, lacking in acknowledgment of common citizens' struggles. Congress leaders claim the address exaggerated government achievements and failed to address issues like unemployment, inflation, and income disparity, while alleging neglect of marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress on Friday condemned President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament, branding it a "clear-cut political speech" that overlooked the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens.

Murmu, in her speech, highlighted the government's efforts to rejuvenate the economy despite global challenges, using the opportunity to praise initiatives like 'one nation, one election'. This has drawn criticism from Congress leaders who accuse the government of misleading the public with inflated accomplishments.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge voiced discontent, alleging that the address was a recital of the BJP's agenda and failed to acknowledge its unfulfilled promises in employment, farmers' income, and addressing community grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

