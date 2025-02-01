Diplomatic Ties: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Ceasefire

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled for a meeting at the White House next Tuesday. This news came after confirmations from both governments early this week.

Central to this diplomatic engagement is the fragile six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas operating out of Gaza. This temporary cessation has put a pause on over 15 months of relentless conflict in the region, providing a critical window for discussions.

As tensions remain high, more details of Tuesday's single working meeting on February 4 are anticipated shortly, according to an official source from the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)