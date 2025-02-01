Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet at the White House to discuss ongoing political tensions. The gathering takes place amid a precarious ceasefire with Hamas, lasting six weeks and halting over a year's worth of hostilities in Gaza. More details on their discussions are expected soon.

Updated: 01-02-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 01:34 IST
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled for a meeting at the White House next Tuesday. This news came after confirmations from both governments early this week.

Central to this diplomatic engagement is the fragile six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas operating out of Gaza. This temporary cessation has put a pause on over 15 months of relentless conflict in the region, providing a critical window for discussions.

As tensions remain high, more details of Tuesday's single working meeting on February 4 are anticipated shortly, according to an official source from the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

