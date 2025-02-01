Trump's Influence Spurs Major FBI Staff Shake-Up

In a surprising move on Friday, the FBI began a widespread round of staff cuts in line with directives from President Donald Trump's administration. This shake-up has led to resignations or terminations of top FBI officials in major U.S. cities including Miami and Las Vegas, according to reliable sources.

Trump has consistently vowed to reform the U.S. Justice Department, which oversees the FBI, following its criminal cases against him concerning his 2020 election loss and retention of sensitive documents. Notably, on his first day back at the White House, Trump granted clemency to all involved in the January 6 Capitol incident.

The staffing changes mainly impact career FBI personnel in nonpartisan roles, challenging the agency's traditional political independence. These moves come amid heightened scrutiny, as the Justice Department probes the release of an illegal immigrant by a New York sheriff's office under a new policy targeting non-compliance with Trump's directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)