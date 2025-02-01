Left Menu

Trump Halts Federal Websites to Scrub DEI Content

Officials from the Trump administration are temporarily shutting down most federal government websites. This action, reported primarily by CBS News, possibly aims to remove Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) content. Trump appeared indifferent to the shutdown, suggesting he supports the removal of DEI-focused information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 03:56 IST
Trump Halts Federal Websites to Scrub DEI Content

The Trump administration has initiated a temporary shutdown of most federal government websites starting at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

This move, initially reported by CBS News, has already affected the U.S. Census website, which experienced outages for some users shortly after the designated time. The scope of the shutdown and the duration remain unclear.

When questioned earlier about the possibility of websites being offline to remove Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) content, Trump expressed indifference, stating, "I think DEI is dead, so (if) they want to scrub the websites, that's OK with me."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025