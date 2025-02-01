Trump Halts Federal Websites to Scrub DEI Content

The Trump administration has initiated a temporary shutdown of most federal government websites starting at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

This move, initially reported by CBS News, has already affected the U.S. Census website, which experienced outages for some users shortly after the designated time. The scope of the shutdown and the duration remain unclear.

When questioned earlier about the possibility of websites being offline to remove Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) content, Trump expressed indifference, stating, "I think DEI is dead, so (if) they want to scrub the websites, that's OK with me."

(With inputs from agencies.)