Sinaloa's Dilemma: Embrace or Reject Foreign Intervention?

In Sinaloa, located in northwestern Mexico, the grave escalation in drug-related violence has led some residents to support U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for military intervention against cartels.

While Trump contemplates military action and urges the State Department to classify cartels as 'foreign terrorist organizations,' Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum maintains that any such move would compromise the country's sovereignty and reiterates a commitment to dialogue with the U.S. government.

In Culiacan, Sinaloa's state capital, citizens are voicing their frustrations through protests. Participants, like Apolinar Garcia, demand collaboration to quash the violence, calling for international assistance as recent intra-cartel conflicts have claimed numerous lives.

