Trump's Envoy Meets Maduro Amid U.S.-Venezuela Tensions

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Richard Grenell, held talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, as both nations grapple with tense bilateral relations. The discussions addressed crucial issues such as migration, economic sanctions, and the fate of American detainees in Venezuela.

This meeting marks a tentative step towards addressing long-standing grievances, despite the backdrop of broken relations and sanctions. A major point of contention includes a U.S. license allowing the oil giant Chevron to operate in Venezuela, amid broader political disputes and accusations of conspiracy.

The dialogue does not signify U.S. recognition of Maduro's leadership, White House officials stressed, highlighting that Grenell's mission focused on deporting gang members and seeking the release of U.S. citizens in Venezuelan custody. The ongoing negotiations underscore the complexity of these international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)