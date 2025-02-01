Thackeray Criticizes Budget's Neglect of Maharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray criticized the recent budget for omitting Maharashtra, which contributes significant tax revenue. He accused the BJP government of neglecting the state since 2014 and highlighted issues like contractor-favored infrastructure and unmet promises. Thackeray also noted the absence of a new airport for Pune in the budget.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the recent budget for its omission of Maharashtra, a major tax contributor to the nation, terming it disrespectful to the state. He shared his thoughts on platform X, highlighting his disappointment over the lack of mention of a new airport for Pune.
Thackeray accused the BJP government of sidelining Maharashtra since 2014, despite the party's claims of infrastructure growth. He argued that the BJP fosters a contractor-centric economy, with projects like the Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Nashik highways suffering as a result, while income tax discussions remain marred by complexity.
Thackeray believes this disregard, combined with the BJP's failure to address unemployment, contributed to a decrease in their Lok Sabha seats. He emphasized that Maharashtra doesn't receive its fair share of GST and questioned whether Maharashtra's electoral support for BJP was leading to its neglect by the central government.
