Left Menu

Thackeray Criticizes Budget's Neglect of Maharashtra

Aaditya Thackeray criticized the recent budget for omitting Maharashtra, which contributes significant tax revenue. He accused the BJP government of neglecting the state since 2014 and highlighted issues like contractor-favored infrastructure and unmet promises. Thackeray also noted the absence of a new airport for Pune in the budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:45 IST
Thackeray Criticizes Budget's Neglect of Maharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the recent budget for its omission of Maharashtra, a major tax contributor to the nation, terming it disrespectful to the state. He shared his thoughts on platform X, highlighting his disappointment over the lack of mention of a new airport for Pune.

Thackeray accused the BJP government of sidelining Maharashtra since 2014, despite the party's claims of infrastructure growth. He argued that the BJP fosters a contractor-centric economy, with projects like the Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Nashik highways suffering as a result, while income tax discussions remain marred by complexity.

Thackeray believes this disregard, combined with the BJP's failure to address unemployment, contributed to a decrease in their Lok Sabha seats. He emphasized that Maharashtra doesn't receive its fair share of GST and questioned whether Maharashtra's electoral support for BJP was leading to its neglect by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025