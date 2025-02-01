Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP MLAs Join BJP Tipping the Scales

In a significant political shift, eight outgoing AAP MLAs have joined the BJP only four days before the critical Delhi Assembly elections. Allegations of corruption and ideological betrayal have marked their exit from the AAP, with the MLAs turning in their resignation letters on Saturday.

The BJP welcomed these new additions, promising roles, power, and incentives, further intensifying the race as Delhi heads to polls on February 5. Former AAP leaders, including prominent figures like Vijender Garg and Palam councillor Ajay Rai, made the switch in a move described as historic by BJP's national vice-president Baijayant Panda.

The AAP, however, remains firm, stressing that its members remain committed to their mission beyond political titles, emphasizing that personal ambition did not bring them to AAP. The Delhi Assembly election results are expected on February 8, which will reveal the electoral impact of these political defections.

