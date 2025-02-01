Left Menu

Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP MLAs Join BJP Tipping the Scales

Eight outgoing AAP MLAs have joined the BJP just days before the Delhi Assembly elections, accusing AAP of corruption and deviation from its ideology. Denied poll tickets, they claim AAP sold tickets to the highest bidder. BJP's entry promises positions and power, aiming to sway Delhi's political scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:59 IST
Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP MLAs Join BJP Tipping the Scales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, eight outgoing AAP MLAs have joined the BJP only four days before the critical Delhi Assembly elections. Allegations of corruption and ideological betrayal have marked their exit from the AAP, with the MLAs turning in their resignation letters on Saturday.

The BJP welcomed these new additions, promising roles, power, and incentives, further intensifying the race as Delhi heads to polls on February 5. Former AAP leaders, including prominent figures like Vijender Garg and Palam councillor Ajay Rai, made the switch in a move described as historic by BJP's national vice-president Baijayant Panda.

The AAP, however, remains firm, stressing that its members remain committed to their mission beyond political titles, emphasizing that personal ambition did not bring them to AAP. The Delhi Assembly election results are expected on February 8, which will reveal the electoral impact of these political defections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025