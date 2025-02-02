Left Menu

Vyacheslav Volodin's India Visit: Strengthening Russo-Indian Ties

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia's State Duma, is in India for crucial talks. As an ally of President Putin, Volodin emphasizes the strategic partnership between Russia and India, highlighting the need to strengthen mutual relations across various sectors through important meetings set in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:39 IST
Vyacheslav Volodin

Vyacheslav Volodin, the influential chairman of Russia's State Duma, embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to India, underscoring the importance of Russo-Indian relations.

Arriving in New Delhi by Sunday night, Volodin, a trusted ally of President Vladimir Putin, planned a series of key negotiations slated for the following day.

Emphasizing India's role as a strategic partner, Volodin highlighted the enduring trust and beneficial cooperation between the two nations, aiming to enhance bilateral contacts across numerous sectors.

