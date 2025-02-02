Vyacheslav Volodin's India Visit: Strengthening Russo-Indian Ties

Vyacheslav Volodin, the influential chairman of Russia's State Duma, embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to India, underscoring the importance of Russo-Indian relations.

Arriving in New Delhi by Sunday night, Volodin, a trusted ally of President Vladimir Putin, planned a series of key negotiations slated for the following day.

Emphasizing India's role as a strategic partner, Volodin highlighted the enduring trust and beneficial cooperation between the two nations, aiming to enhance bilateral contacts across numerous sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)